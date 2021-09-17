17 displaced from apartment, but now back home; updated info from LFR

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Friday released an incident summary report concerning a Wednesday night apartment fire that temporarily displaced 17 people. The Toledo Court Apartments, also Friday, said all residents were allowed back the day after it happened.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Toledo Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. The report said there was smoke coming out of a third-story window.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and discovered a fire in the kitchen/exterior wall of the involved apartment,” the report said. “Firefighters extinguished the fire before it extended into another apartment.”

Residents who were temporarily displaced were offered help by the South Plains Chapter of the America Red Cross. LFR said the loss of power and the need to have “proper inspections” were the reasons residents were asked to stay elsewhere Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported. The official report said the cause of the fire was not yet determined. The Toledo Court Apartments described the situation as an electrical short.

The damage estimate was “5%” of the building unit.