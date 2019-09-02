17-month old child released from UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas — An update on the 17-month old little girl who was shot in the face during the Odessa shooting. She has been discharged from University Medical Center after undergoing surgery Sunday morning.

“She’s 17 months old so she’s just a young child so I’m sure she didn’t know exactly what was happening – but her parents though were very strong was able to handle everything very well,” said Eric Finley, Spokesperson for UMC.

The little girl, Anderson Davis, is now recovering in her home in Odessa with her family and twin sister.

“Everything went very well because she was able to go home, less than 24 hours than getting here,” Finley said. “So no major complications – everything went pretty smoothly. “



