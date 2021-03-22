17-year-old O’Donnell resident dies in crash

(Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire)

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old from O’Donnell died in a Dawson County crash Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Conlin G. Small was driving a vehicle traveling north on FM 2370 just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday when he left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger, 18-year-old Vela Zaih, was transported to University Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

According to DPS, Small was not wearing a seat belt.