17-year-old removes beehives, learned from YouTube

JAYTON, Texas — One 17-year-old has taken on beehive removal as a hobby and said he taught himself through the internet and books.

“I stumbled across YouTube and someone was keeping bees and I was like, ‘I kind of want to do that. That looks interesting,'” said Jaydon Rivera.

Rivera said he started researching bee removal at 14 years old and that he had some doubts in the beginning.

“[I thought], ‘How am I going to remove this?’ and ‘How am I going to get this job done?’, and ‘What are people going to think about me?’, said Rivera. “I just keep on pushing through because [people have hired] me to remove the bees, and that just keeps me pushing.”

Rivera said he has traveled to 15 cities across Texas and has removed over 25 beehives. He said once he removes the hives, he gives the bees to other beekeepers.

In his experience, he said people who have a bee problem should avoid taking matters into their own hands.

“Typically, people at first try to spray them with wasp spray and guess what? It doesn’t work, and it doesn’t kill the beehive. It just makes them more angry,” said Rivera. “You’re going to get stung, and it’s going to be very painful for you, and it would be easier to contact someone.”

Rivera said beehive removal is something he will continue to do, and he encourages others to be fearless in trying new things.

“If you have passion for it, do it,” said Rivera.