173 children in Lubbock foster care available for adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas– Earlier this year, the Children’s Home of Lubbock celebrated over 1,000 adoptions since they opened in 1954. According to the foster care agency, there are currently 173 children that are available for adoption in Lubbock.

Josh Galindo, the adoptive home recruiter for the Children’s Home of Lubbock said while it’s great to celebrate National Adoption Month this month, it’s never an easy situation.

“In order for an adoption to happen, a family had to fall apart,” Galindo said.

Compared with private adoption agencies, Galindo said the cost to adopt from foster care in Texas is relatively affordable.

“It averages between $1500-2000 to be able to [adopt],” Galindo explained, noting the cost covers legal fees.

Aside from the cost, there are benefits that come with adopting from Texas foster care, depending on age and ethnicity.

In the state’s system, Caucasian children over the age of six and minorities over the age of two are eligible to receive free college at in-state, public schools. They can also receive Medicaid until they’re 18.

The benefits can be given to any child who meets those qualifications and is in the foster care system for at least one day.

“If you get a sibling group, then [they] automatically get the benefits,” Galindo added.

He said many people look to adopt young, Caucasian children.

Galindo explained, “Some of these other kids were overlooked, not getting placed in homes and definitely not getting adopted,” which is why Texas policy support minority children from an earlier age.



Adopting children from the foster care system is not for everyone, but there are many wonderful things that come with it, the Children’s Home said on Tuesday morning.

Galindo encouraged anyone interested in adopting from foster care to contact a local agency.