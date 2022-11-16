LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m.

According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.

The parade is free of charge for spectators.

The parade route will begin at 34th Street and Avenue Q. It will then proceed west along 34th Street to Indiana Avenue.

The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. More than 600 high school band students from the four Lubbock ISD high schools will be marching, playing Christmas songs down the parade route, the press release said.

The parade is a Toys For Tots event to gather unwrapped toys for needy children in this area. United State Marines will be a part of the parade and will walk the route to gather unwrapped toys from the children and families who attend.

Miracle Christmas Parade in Lubbock (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

Miracle Christmas Parade in Lubbock (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

Coach Joey McGuire as Grand Marshal of the Miracle Christmas Parade in 2021. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

(Photo provided in a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade)

For more information, you can visit www.miraclesparade.com.