LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over.

