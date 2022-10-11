LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.

According to Samantha, Kaila was on her way home from clinicals before the crash near 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Kaila went into TTU with an associate degree and was classified as a junior at just 18-years-old, her mother said. It was her first year at TTU.

Samantha said her daughter “touched so many lives in such a short period of time.”

(Photo provided by Samantha Riche)

(Photo provided by Samantha Riche)

“My baby is an over achiever. She had compassion for helping people, which is why she was going to become a nurse,” Samantha said. “She is smart. She is beautiful. She is a hard worker. She could light up any room with just her smile. She is my entire life. I lost my soul when she lost hers.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Kaila’s family with expenses. You can visit here to donate.