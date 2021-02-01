18 YEARS LATER: Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia and its breakup over East Texas

TYLER, Texas – Monday marks the 18th anniversary of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster and its breakup over Texas.

On February 1, 2003, after a 16-day mission in space, the shuttle re-entered the earth’s atmosphere for a normal descent and landing in Florida.

Unknown to the crew, there was a hole in the leading edge of the left wing that had been there since launch, when a 1.8-pound piece of foam broke free from the aircraft and struck it roughly 80 seconds after its engines fired.

Astronauts Mark Kelly, left, and Greg Johnson, center, leave a home near Nacogdoches, Texas, carrying debris from the space shuttle Columbia on the day of the disaster. (AP Photo | Tyler Morning Telegraph, D.J. Peters)

All seven astronauts were killed, including Lubbock native Pilot William C. McCool.

The incident and an investigation blamed NASA for not taking the foam strike more seriously. Despite concerns raised by engineers, managers decided not to have satellites take photos of the shuttle after its ascent.

The shuttle was ripped apart as it streaked across the western United States and decompressed in the skies over West Texas between Lubbock and Amarillo (approximately above Interstate 27). It finally disintegrated east of Dallas with most of the debris raining down over East Texas and western Louisiana.

The official government report found no error on part of the crew onboard the shuttle, saying they acted correctly at the first sign of trouble. The seven astronauts killed were:

Commander Rick Husband

Pilot William C. McCool

Payload Commander Michael P. Anderson

Mission Specialist Kalpana Chawla

Missioner Specialist David M. Brown

Mission Specialist Laurel Clark

Mission Specialist IIan Ramon

McCool graduated from Coronado High School in 1979, according to the NASA website for biographical data.

McCool received a bachelor of science degree in applied science from the US Naval Academy in 1983, a master of science degree in computer science from the University of Maryland in 1985 and a master of science degree in aeronautical engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School in 1992, according to NASA.

Commander Rick Husband graduated from Amarillo High School from Amarillo in 1975. Additionally, he received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University in 1980, and a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from California State University, Fresno, in 1990, according to NASA.

