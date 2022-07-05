LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant obtained Tuesday by EverythingLubbock.com provided new information about the arrest for former Lubbock Police Officer Jamie Lacraig Farrie Jr., 30.

Farrie was arrested in Lubbock on June 21 on a felony warrant out of Brevard County, Florida for grand theft over $500,000, burglary and use of a vehicle during a felony. Official records in Florida said the offense date was March 2, 2022, and the building was not occupied at the time of the burglary.

Farrie was hired as an LPD officer in September 2016 and resigned abruptly on October 8, 2021. He was accused of misconduct prior to his resignation – more specifically dereliction of duty.

The Lubbock Police Department received information from police in Melbourne, Florida that Farrie was the subject of an arrest warrant. LPD officers requested a search warrant of Farrie’s home in the 3600 block of East 3rd Street.

The search warrant in Lubbock said, “Jamie Farrie Jr. was employed by Empyreal Logistics at the time of the burglary. During an internal investigation, Jamie Farrie Jr submitted to a polygraph exam. The results indicated dishonesty or deception.”

The search warrant also said, “Jamie Farrie Jr.’s bank records show the purchase of a rental vehicle near the time of the burglary.”

Image of Jamie Lacraig Farrie from City of Lubbock video

“Additional investigation determined that the rental vehicle was the same make and model as shown on surveillance video at the scene of the crime,” the warrant said. “GPS data from the rental vehicle places the vehicle at the scene during the burglary. The suspect vehicle suffered damage during the burglary. When Jamie Farrie Jr returned the rental, it had the same damage as indicated on the surveillance video.”

Lubbock Police found $187,460.00 of cash in Farrie’s home. Officers also found an Empyreal Logistics fuel card, and miscellaneous Lubbock Police Department equipment in the home.

As of Tuesday, Farrie remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officials in Florida set his bond at $855,000.

