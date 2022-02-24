LUBBOCK, Texas — A prostitution operation was conducted February 18 that resulted in 19 arrests made by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession of narcotics, warrants and unlawfully carrying of a firearm. Three guns were confiscated along with methamphetamine, THC, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl. Six additional females were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. Voice of Hope made contact and offered resources to the possible victims.
- Andy J Agard, 37 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Terry Dee Mckinnon, 47 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Nigel Lee Mims, 22 years old
- Promotion of Prostitution
- Alexander Scott Gonzalez, 25 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Benito Ruben Salinas, 31 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- LPD Warrants
- Daniel Darrell Newton, 20 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Jack Bradlee Bevers, 32 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Eric Flores, 58 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- John Kalvy Thompson, 49 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Pedro Ramirez Jr., 48 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Gary Lee Lecroy, 56 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· William Donnell Simmons, 32 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Cruz-Edwin Hernandez, 27 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2
- McCoy Don Robinson, 28 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1
- Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Tamara Yvette Huey, 27 years old
- Prostitution
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (x3)
- Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Jessica Nicole Jones, 22 years old
- Prostitution
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (x3)
- Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Arthur Hubert Bivens, 62 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Edward Joseph Kohorst, 56 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Yvette Rubio, 35 years old
- Warrants