LUBBOCK, Texas — A prostitution operation was conducted February 18 that resulted in 19 arrests made by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the press release from the Lubbock Police Department below for more information:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office conducted a prostitution operation February 18th.

The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession of narcotics, warrants and unlawfully carrying of a firearm. Three guns were confiscated along with methamphetamine, THC, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl. Six additional females were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. Voice of Hope made contact and offered resources to the possible victims.

Andy J Agard, 37 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Terry Dee Mckinnon, 47 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Nigel Lee Mims, 22 years old Promotion of Prostitution

Alexander Scott Gonzalez, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Benito Ruben Salinas, 31 years old Solicitation Prostitution LPD Warrants

Daniel Darrell Newton, 20 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Jack Bradlee Bevers, 32 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Eric Flores, 58 years old Solicitation Prostitution Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

John Kalvy Thompson, 49 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Pedro Ramirez Jr., 48 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Gary Lee Lecroy, 56 years old Solicitation Prostitution



· William Donnell Simmons, 32 years old