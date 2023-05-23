LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed additional details about potential DNA evidence in the murder of Deborah Sue Agnew Williamson after her body was exhumed in early May.

Debbie Sue was 18 years old when she was stabbed to death in front of her South Lubbock home in August of 1975. Debbie’s killer has not been identified since her tragic death more than 47 years ago. Court documents stated Debbie’s husband, who had been at work at the time of the murder, called the police and “advised his wife had been raped and she was lying on the ground outside their residence.”

An autopsy found Debbie suffered multiple stab wounds. According to court records, there was evidence that Debbie fought back against her killer with her hands, which could have left DNA under her fingernails and on her jewelry.

When Debbie’s body was exhumed on May 10, investigators collected fingernails, a hair sample and two samples of bone from Debbie’s remains, court records stated. Investigators also collected her jewelry, which included a promise ring, high school class ring, wedding band and an engagement ring.

“New methods of DNA extraction now exist that may be able to locate DNA on these rings,” court records stated.

Court documents said thanks to advancements in technology, it could be possible to obtain DNA evidence from “increasingly smaller” samples that might not have been successful in the past.

Debbie’s sister, Liz Flatt, told EverythingLubbock.com in early May she hopes this DNA evidence will hold her sister’s killer accountable.

“It took a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Flatt said. “I cannot thank [the Lubbock Police Department] enough.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.