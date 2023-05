LUBBOCK, Texas – Drivers need to look out for various lane closures along 19th Street in Lubbock, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Over the next several months, TxDOT said, crews will do $104,271 worth of lighting replacements with LED or light emitting diodes along 19th Street.

Two segments, TxDOT said, are in the City of Lubbock. One starts at Interstate 27 and goes east to Northeast Loop 289. The other goes between Memphis Avenue to West Loop 289.