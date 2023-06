LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation asked 19th Street drivers to stay alert as crews place both east and westbound traffic onto the south side of the roadway between Avenue Q and Crickets Avenue.

TxDOT said this would allow crews to continue working on the drainage and water line systems, traffic signals, and other things.

Traffic will remain one-lane in each direction. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.