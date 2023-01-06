(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail (FFAT) will return to kick off the New Year on Friday, January 6 at the Buddy Holly Center at 1801 Crickets Avenue.

The fine arts and entertainment event will go on from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., a press release said. Admission is free, and no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

At the event, the exhibition Ongoing2 Gathering. Ongoing2 Gathering by West Texas artists Lahib Jaddo and Sara Waters will be on display accompanied by work from their children Nadia Shihab and Zachary James.

According to a press release, the exhibition is a combination of “painting, sculpture, video, and sound” and will be open through January 15, 2023.

The FFAT is held the first Friday of every month by the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) as a way to “promote community outreach.” Lubbock venues and businesses open for free so that local and regional artists can display their work.

For more information, call 806-775-3560, visit the Buddy Holly Center website.