PLAINVIEW, Texas — Two people pleaded guilty Tuesday and admitted to embezzling over $65,000 from a Plainview bank, according to court records.

Devin Joe Hernandez and Arely Janet Mendoza both pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit theft, embezzlement or misapplication while the two were working at BBVA Compass, court records said.

Hernandez was a bank teller and Mendoza was an assistant manager, according to court documents. Hernandez began embezzling money around October 2020 and Mendoza concealed the theft by falsifying surprise audit results.

In August 2021, after Mendoza left the bank, the bank manager did a surprise audit on Hernandez, court documents said.

He initially said his drawer would be short by $10,000 but eventually admitted it would be around $60,000 short.

The full amount missing was $65,128, according to court documents.

If a judge accepts the plea deals, Hernandez and Mendoza face up to five years in federal prison each.