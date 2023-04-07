AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an online operation that led to two Amarillo residents being arrested for “online solicitation of a minor.”

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, officials said that special agents with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division led an operation targeting “child sexual predators in the Amarillo area.”

Two Amarillo residents, identified as 36-year-old Ryan Skobel and 27-year-old Michael Marry, were arrested after they arrived at a location after “soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.” Another man, identified as 42-year-old Corey Bills of Lubbock, was also arrested in the operation. The three were arrested on counts of “online solicitation of a minor,” a second-degree felony.

DPS officials said they were assisted by the DPS Highway Patrol, the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.