Assault case becomes drug bust when HCSO deputies respond

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– Two people were arrested Thursday, and a suspect remained at large Friday after an assault in Hockley County, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com.

On Thursday, HCSO received a report of an assault that occurred at a home in the 500 block of Travis Street. HCSO said one woman was taken to the hospital, however, it was not immediately clear how severe her injuries were.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the assault, HCSO said. They were identified as Ricky Louis Conder, 49, and Deanna Lola Hoyer, 52, according to HCSO jail records.

Conder and Hoyer told HCSO another man left the home before deputies arrived on the scene.

After obtaining search warrants for the home, HCSO arrested Conder and Hoyer.

Conder was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a warrant for driving with an invalid license, according to jail records.

Hoyer was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear, according to jail records.

Additional charges were being investigated by HCSO for the suspect, who was not identified Friday.

The case remained under investigation.