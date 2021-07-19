2 arrested, accused of kidnapping married couple in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two men were arrested after a police report said they attempted to kidnap and hold captive two victims in a North Lubbock home last week.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., July 15, officers responded to reports of a civil disturbance at a home in the 3200 block of Itasca Street, according to Lubbock Police.

However, dispatch later told the officer to meet the first victim at a home in the 3200 block of Harvard Street.

When the officer arrived on scene, a man said that two suspects “abducted” him and his wife and intended to terrorize them, the report said.

The man told police he and his wife were in the 3200 block of Itasca Street and were held hostage by both suspects.

The man told police, according to the report, that the second suspect, Mark Adam Alonzo, 30, was there at the home with him and his wife during the day July 14.

Then, the first suspect, Cruz Anthony Deleon Jr., 30, showed up at the couples’ home looking for another person he said lived there and said the person owed him money.

The man said Deleon held a firearm when he walked into the home and told the couple “he was serious,” and pointed the firearm at them.

Deleon said he was “going to get his money,” and he forced the man to ride with him to the 3200 block of Canton Avenue where the man who owed him money might be, the report said.

The man told police, according to the report, that Alonzo kept watch of his wife while they were gone.

When Deleon and the man returned to the home on Harvard Street, he and Alonzo released both the man and his wife.

But before they left the home, Deleon told the woman that if she attempted to tell police anything “she would be murdered.”

Deleon was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid, according to jail records. Alonzo was arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

Deleon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $75,000, while Alonzo remained in jail on a $25,000 bond.