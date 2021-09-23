2 arrested after chase, woman now charged with using someone else’s name when booked into jail

Images of Christopher Nabors and Sierra Weatherford from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report provided new information Thursday concerning two people who were arrested after a police chase September 16.

Christopher Nabors and Sierra Weatherford were originally pulled over for having an expired buyer’s tag on the vehicle, according to the report.

During the traffic stop, Nabors looked in the center console for his insurance card, and the officer noticed a “Purple Crown royal bag with a plastic baggie sticking out of the top.” According to the police report, crown royal bags were commonly used to transport illegal narcotics.

The officer returned to their patrol vehicle and called for additional assistance, so another officer arrived.

Police said while the officer approached Nabors’ vehicle again, he drove away, so police began a pursuit.

Nabors and Weatherford were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on September 16.

This story was covered on the original report date; however, EverythingLubbock.com held back the arrestee names until police could provide an update.

The reason for the delay was that the Lubbock Sheriff’s County Office learned Weatherford was lying about her identity after originally identifying herself as Katie Barnes. The real Katie Barnes was then listed as a victim in the police report.

Weatherford was also charged with failure to identify and tampering with a government record.

