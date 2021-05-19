2 arrested after forgery incident prompts police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were arrested on Wednesday after reports of a forgery-in-progress prompted a police chase that ended in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the forgery incident at Plains Capital Bank, 2524 82nd Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said a suspect fled by a vehicle, which eventually led to a police chase to the Waterside Apartments, 2310 70th Street.

Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, and police said they were both in custody.

