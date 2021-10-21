2 arrested after lockdown, manhunt near LCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said two suspects were in custody after a lockdown near the Lubbock Christian University campus Thursday.

Gabriel Castillo, 19, and Javier Medrano, 20, were arrested separately. Castillo was wanted for manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in April.

Javier Medrano, 20, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

According to LPD, officers attempted a traffic stop near 24th Street and Chicago Avenue just before 10:45 a.m. A man, later identified as 20-year-old Javier Medrano, exited the vehicle and ran. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

After Medrano jumped over a fence into a residential area, LPD set up a perimeter to locate him. Nearby schools, including LCU, were placed on lockdown, according to a news release.

Medrano was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. and charged with evading in a vehicle and on foot, according to LPD. The lockdowns were lifted after Medrano was arrested.

Castillo was arrested shortly before 1:00 p.m. in the 9700 block of Saratoga Avenue.

According to LPD, Castillo was driving southbound on West Loop 289 on April 16 when his vehicle left the road and struck a pole.

Megan Martinez, 17, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Castillo suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to LPD.

LPD said Castillo was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 bond related to the manslaughter charge.

Read the full release from LPD below:

Two individuals are in custody, including a manslaughter suspect, following a Thursday morning pursuit in central Lubbock.

Officers attempted a traffic stop near 24th Street and Chicago Avenue at 10:41 a.m. on Thursday, October 21st, when an individual exited the front passenger seat of the vehicle while the driver of the vehicle drove away. The suspect, 20-year-old Javier Medrano, who had multiple traffic warrants and an unlawful carrying of a weapon warrant, led the officer on a foot pursuit before jumping over a fence into a residential area. A perimeter was set up shortly after, while nearby schools were placed on lock-down. Medrano was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m., charged with evading in a vehicle and on foot. The lock-downs were lifted shortly after he was taken into custody.

Officers were able to locate the manslaughter suspect, 19-year-old Gabriel Castillo, in the 9700 block of Saratoga Avenue shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st. Castillo was wanted in connection to a fatal single-vehicle crash that took the life of 17-year-old Megan Martinez (21-14697).

On April 16, 2021, LPD’s Major Crash Unit responded to the 3000 block of West Loop 289 where they located Martinez, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Castillo was arrested for Manslaughter and evading arrest charges and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is held on a bond of $50,000 for the manslaughter warrant.

The agencies involved in today’s arrests include the Lubbock Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, both Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division and patrol units, and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit.