2 arrested, charged with murder in connection with Meadow homicide

TERRY COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday two suspects were arrested in connection with a homicide in Meadow.

Dakota Chance Brannan, 20, was located in Crosby County and was arrested on charges of capital murder, according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Office.

The second suspect, Brittany Ann Trevino, 21, was also arrested on charges of capital murder.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, TCSO received a report of an unresponsive man who was “deceased of non-natural causes,” according to officials.

The body was Joe Casarez, 57, of Meadow. He was found dead in his home. It was not immediately clear how Casarez died.

It was not immediately clear what led to Brannan and Trevino’s arrest.

Both suspects remained in the Terry County Jail Wednesday. TCSO said a bond had not been set Thursday.

