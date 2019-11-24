2 arrested early Sunday for assaulting peace officer at Lubbock bar

Steven Allen Craig (left) and David Joshua Reid (right) (Photos from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after assaulting a peace officer at a Lubbock bar.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of 66th Street at Little Woodrow’s.

According to a Lubbock Police Department report, officers were called to the business in response to a disturbance and a reported assault on a peace officer.

The report states a suspect was antagonizing an unidentified individual inside the bar which resulted in the two exchanging words.

David Joshua Reid

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

The suspect slapped the other individual in the face, while the individual responded by spitting in the suspect’s face.

The two began pushing each other back and forth when the peace officer intervened to stop the altercation.

The officer was wearing a t-shirt with “POLICE” on the front and back. He was also wearing his department issued service badge and was carrying his duty weapon on him, the report states.

The officer attempted to break up the altercation, but he was pushed in a manner that caused pain and impeded him to keeping the peace.

He was able to remove the suspect to the parking lot area of the business.

The report states the officer was then grabbed outside by another suspect who placed him in a painful “choke hold.”

Steven Allen Craig

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Employees from the bar were able to intervene and helped the officer put the two suspects into custody.

One of the suspects told Lubbock Police he wasn’t aware the victim was a peace officer, despite his attire.

David Joshua Reid, 35 (the first suspect) and Steven Allen Craig, 35 (the second suspect) were arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to jail records, both men are charged with assaulting a peace officer and interfering with public duties.

The police report identified the officer as a member of the Brownfield Police Department who was working security at the bar.