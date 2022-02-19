LUBBOCK, Texas — A man and woman were recently arrested following an investigation by Crime Suppression Unit officers, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle without a license plate. However, police said the motorcyclist drove off.

Several days later, officers located the same motorcycle parked in the 6000 block of Avenue A in front of the Days Inn.

Eric Gonzales, 39 and Montana Hamersley, 27 consented to allow police to search their room, LPD said.

Inside their room, officers located a AR-style pistol, suspected methamphetamines, marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

(Photo provided in a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department)

Gonzales and Hamersley were both arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to LCDC records, Gonzales was charged with two counts of drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and also one count of speeding.

Hamersley was charged with two counts of drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

LPD said Gonzales also had an outstanding warrant.