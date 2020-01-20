2 arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were arrested after they stole a vehicle in South Lubbock on Monday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9400 block of Dixon Avenue, said LCSO Cpl. Patricia Holbert.

The vehicle was tracked down and found at the Dollar General on 50th and University Avenue.

Two suspects were arrested, with the help of the Lubbock Police Department.

The suspects, who were not yet identified, were arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and robbery, said Holbert.

The case remained under investigation Monday.