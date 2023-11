LUBBOCK, Texas — A law enforcement chase involving the Texas Department of Public Safety ended near Southeast Loop 289 and Slaton Road on Tuesday morning. DPS confirmed two subjects were taken into custody.

The chase started just after 8:40 a.m. in Garza County near Southland after an attempted traffic stop.

Photos from the 1100 block of East Slaton Highway showed the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and several DPS units on scene with a black Kia. DPS said no one was injured.