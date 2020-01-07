2 arrested near South Lubbock gameroom for meth, paraphernalia

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were arrested over the weekend after a Lubbock Police officer pulled over a vehicle near a South Lubbock game room.

The officer was doing a surveillance at the game room, Lucky 7, located in the 8700 block of Interstate 27, according to a police report.

The game room is known as a “high crime area” that includes illegal gambling, street-level narcotics trafficking and other crimes, the report states.

The officer saw a vehicle leave northbound on the access road of I-27 and committed a traffic violation. According to the report, the officer said there was “suspicious activity”, so he pulled the vehicle over.

The driver of the vehicle, Raul Gonzalez III, 34, appeared to be “extremely nervous.” Gonzalez’s “hands were shaking and his chest was rising and falling rapidly,” according to the report.

The passenger of the vehicle, Delanna Dawn Delgado, 32, along with Gonzalez, were asked to step out of the vehicle while the officer searched it.

The officer found a syringe on the ground next to Delgado, according to the report. Underneath the passenger seat, the officer found a digital scale with residue on it and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine.

Both Gonzalez and Delgado were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Gonzalez was booked on charges for possession of a controlled substance, and Delgado was booked for tampering with evidence, as well as a parole violation, according to jail records.

The specific amount of meth was not listed in the police report, but it was enough that Gonzalez was charged with a first-degree felony, according to jail records.