2 brothers arrested after fight at bar, one assaults police officer

[Image of Jonathan Garza provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two brothers were arrested for causing a bar brawl that ended with one of them assaulting an officer who was running security at a West Lubbock bar, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Police officers were dispatched to assist a Constable at The Office Grill and Bar for backup, the report said.

According to the report, one of the suspects, Jonathan Garza, was causing problems inside the business and was escorted out by the Constable.

However, a separate fight broke out inside of the bar, due to his brother, Ruben Garza, provoking customers, the report said.

Jonathan ran back into the bar and pushed the Constable down. The Constable fell and hurt his hand when it struck a table, the report said.

The Constable told Jonathan he was under arrest, but he ignored the Constable and left the bar in his vehicle. The Constable was able to flag down a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy in the area.

The LCSO deputy stopped Jonathan in his vehicle in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.

The report said Ruben eventually arrived on-scene and asked officers to place him under arrest.

Ruben smelled of alcohol, according to the report.

Jonathan was charged with assault on a peace officer, and Ruben was charged with public intoxication.

Both Jonathan and Ruben Garza were not listed in the jail by Monday.