2 changes in primary runoff election day voting locations in Lubbock Co.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and Lubbock County Election Administrator Dorothy Kennedy announce two changes in election day locations for the July 14, 2020 Lubbock County Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff Elections.
Voters who wish to cast their ballot at the Catholic Diocese at 4620-4th Street are now encouraged to vote at Rush Elementary School, located at 4702-15th Street. The voting center at St. Joseph Catholic Church (102 N. Ave. P) has been moved to Guadalupe Elementary School, located across the street at 102 N. Ave. P. There will be signs posted on election day to assist voters to the new election day locations.
Early voting for the Lubbock County Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff Elections continues through Friday, July 10, 2020. Go to VoteLubbock.org for more information, including early voting times and locations.
