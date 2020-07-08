2 changes in primary runoff election day voting locations in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -- The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help on a hit and run crash that occurred on May 6 around 3:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 1st Place.

Through the initial investigation, officers determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Zenith Avenue and turned westbound onto Auburn Street, when it struck 52-year-old Lydia Lopez and her motorized wheel chair. The driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the area.