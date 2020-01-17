2 children dead, others injured in Hale Co. crash

HALE CO., Texas– Two people are dead and a few others suffered serious injuries after a crash in Hale Center Thursday.

At about 8:07 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on Interstate 27, a quarter mile south of mile marker 37, said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

According to the preliminary report, a Tahoe was traveling northbound on IH 27 crossing the overpass just south of mile marker 37 in Hale Center when the vehicle struck ice on the bridge.

Then, the vehicle crossed the inside shoulder, struck the guard rail and rolled over coming to rest in the center median, said Bures.

Two juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl of Plainview, was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger in the front seat of the Tahoe, also a 16-year-old girl of Plainview, also was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two passengers in the second row seat of the Tahoe, 10 and 11-years-old of Plainview, did not survive the crash after they were ejected, said Bures. Both passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The passenger in the rear cargo area of the Tahoe, Valerie Soto, 34 of Plainview, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Soto was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The preliminary report indicated that road conditions at the time of the crash were icy and wet.

The crash remained under investigation Friday.