2 Commissioners use “no show, no vote” on Lubbock Co, hoping to force a lower tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas — County Commissioners Chad Seay and Jason Corley intentionally skipped out on the Monday morning meeting of the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court. They explained why in a Facebook video.

In essence, by not showing up, they say they are forcing the county to accept a lower tax rate.

The latest proposal for the tax rate in the coming year is $0.339978 per $100 of valuation, which is lower than last year but not as low as the “effective tax rate.” Texas law defines the effective rate as the same amount of property tax revenue (not including new construction) from one year to the next.

In simple terms, the effective rate goes down as taxable valuations go up, and the average homeowner does see an increase in taxes.

In their Facebook video on Monday morning, Seay and Corley said changes in the state law give them “very powerful tools” to stop the tax rate from going any higher than the effective rate.

They referenced a state law that says a quorum of the court is normally three members except for levying a county tax. By not showing up, Seay and Corley are still allowing the Commissioner’s Court a quorum for regular business. But it’s not a quorum for the tax rate.

It will force the county to adopt the effective rate.

During the meeting, County Judge Curtis Parrish talked about how the budget was on track to be the effective rate. He said the budget meets the needs of the county on the “effective rate.”

Parrish described the “exemplary work” of department heads and elected officials to make the budget fit the revenue for the coming year.

Commissioners approved the first reading the budget for the coming year on Monday morning.

