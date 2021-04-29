2 dead, 1 arrested in Clovis double murder

CLOVIS, New Mexico– The Clovis Police Department in Clovis, New Mexico was investigating a homicide that police said occurred Wednesday.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 5th Street in reference to multiple reports of shots fired, according to a Clovis PD news release.

According to police, two victims were located with gunshots wounds, and they were at two different locations.

Both victims were transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the victims, Ricky Johnson, 58, was transferred to a Lubbock hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The other victim, Kennedy Hodge, 53, also died from his injuries at Plains Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was later identified as Danny Price, 54. according to police.

Price was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

Price remained in the Curry County Adult Detention Center Thursday.

Read the full news release for more details from Clovis PD below:

