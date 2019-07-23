2 dead, 3 injured in Borden County crash early Sunday afternoon

Breaking News
Local News
(Photo from MGN Online)

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Borden County early Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred in far northwestern corner of the county at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1210 and County Road 131 around 12:30 p.m.

The Borden County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com one of the drivers ran a stop sign was stuck by the second vehicle.

The BCSO said there were two people killed in the crash.

Three children were airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.

This article will be updated as we receive additional details from the DPS.

