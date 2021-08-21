2 dead, shooting at Buddy Holly Park, LPD said

Local News

Buddy Holly Park (Nexstar Media, Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said two people died in a shooting Saturday night in Buddy Holly Park, 1101 North University Avenue.

“Officers indicate there is no ongoing public safety threat,” police said.

Other details were not yet released.

