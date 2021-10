PLAINVIEW, Texas – Plainview and Hale County jointly reported two deaths from COVID Friday morning. These were additional deaths since the October 11 report. There were 38 new cases and 21 new recoveries during the same time frame.

The county reported 164 deaths since the start of the pandemic – most of them in Plainview. There have been 7,820 total cases countywide since the start of the pandemic. As of Friday morning, there were 106 active cases with 6 people hospitalized.