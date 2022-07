LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Two people died after a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 84 outside of Littlefield, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

According to Littlefield PD, two vehicles were involved. One vehicle failed to yield the right of way.

The identity of the crash victims was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.