FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada.

Initial reports said a pickup collided with a black car while pulling off of FM 54 and one person in each vehicle was killed, according to Floyd County Record.

The crash was still being investigated. No additional details were released at the time, the Floyd County Record said.