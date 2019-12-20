2 former bank employees sentenced for embezzlement banking scheme

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two women were sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that occurred last year at a Lubbock bank branch.

Patricia Sanchez Tovar, was sentenced to 46 months in prison (a little less than four years) on Thursday for an embezzlement case when she worked at a local branch of Wells Fargo Bank, according to court records.

The other woman involved in the case was Tovar’s sister-in-law Sara Ruth Briones. She was also sentenced to 12 months in prison, court records state.

An elderly woman banked with Wells Fargo and was assisted numerous times by Tovar, court records stated. On June 6, 2018, the elderly woman passed away with a bank account balance of $58,921.75.

In July 2018, court records stated a different customer, an 81-year-old woman left her driver’s license and social security card on Tovar’s desk.

Moreover, Tovar used the 81-year-old woman’s copies of license and social security card, used a temporary check and wrote the deceased woman’s account.

Once the elderly woman was contacted by LNB for the newly opened account, she froze the account.

Tovar contacted the elderly woman and offered her $40,000 to release the money, but that didn’t work.

Briones was to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on January 23.