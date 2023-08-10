LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics on Thursday said two football letterwinners gifted “significant” financial commitments that will be used for the new south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

The two gifts from Rudy Renda and Tim Winn, who both lettered at Texas Tech from 1997-99, pushed Texas Tech’s fundraising efforts for the development to more than $95 million. Texas Tech called the project the “largest facility investment in athletics history.”

“We are so fortunate to receive the type of support we do from our football letterwinners such as Rudy Renda and Tim Winn,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said.

See below for more.

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Thursday it has received significant financial commitments from two of its football letterwinners in Rudy Renda and Tim Winn, which will be utilized as part of the ongoing $220 million south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

The two gifts push Texas Tech’s fundraising effort to date to more than $95 million for the largest facility investment in athletics history. In recognition of their generous gift, Texas Tech will name its players’ lounge in the Womble Football Center as the “Rudy Renda and Tim Winn Players’ Lounge” once completed.

“We are so fortunate to receive the type of support we do from our football letterwinners such as Rudy Renda and Tim Winn,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “They both represent the type of success that is made possible here at Texas Tech. Most importantly, they are loyal supporters of our football program and are truly invested in our future success in competition as well as in providing the best student-athletes experience possible. We can’t thank them enough for each of their generous contributions to this project.”

Renda and Winn both lettered at Texas Tech from 1997-99 during the final three seasons under legendary head coach Spike Dykes. Renda, a fullback as part of Dykes’ run-heavy offense, and Winn, a tight end, immediately became close friends on and off the field, both graduating from Texas Tech University while being part of three bowl teams over their respective careers.

After earning their respective degrees, Renda and Winn, along with business partner Frank Renda, purchased a tunneling company that is now known as Southland Holdings. The company, based in Roanoke, Texas, generated $1.38 billion in new contracts in 2021 alone, ranking among the top-70 U.S. based general contractors by Engineering News-Record Magazine. The company officially went public this past March as Winn and both Rendas rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Rudy Renda currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer for strategy and special projects for Southland Holdings. He is a 1999 graduate of Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. Winn, meanwhile, also serves as Southland Holdings’ Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. He graduated from the Rawls College of Business in 1999 with a degree in finance and economics.

Texas Tech previously unveiled updated renderings for the south end zone and Womble Football Center project, which began in December with a scheduled completion date prior to the 2024 football season. Texas Tech intends to raise at least $100 million towards the facility as part of the final stages to the highly-successful Campaign for Fearless Champions.

For more information on the Womble Football Center project or to contribute, please visit here.

–TECH–