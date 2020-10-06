2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Plainview on Monday night.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday, Mazda vehicle was driving southbound approaching the intersection of 24th and Fresno Streets, according to the Plainview Police Department.

Police said the Mazda failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection and continued to make a left turn. The Mazda was then struck by a Chevrolet SUV, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda were evaluated by EMS on the scene and were taken to Covenant Hospital Plainview by a private vehicle for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was also evaluated and taken by EMS to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mazda was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.