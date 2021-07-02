2 hospitalized after rollover in North Lubbock, police ID victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

NEWS RELEASE– (LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday night collision in north Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Clovis Highway at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 1st, for a single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers located the passenger of the vehicle, 32-year-old Danielle Sharick with serious injuries, and the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Freddie Sanchez, with moderate injuries. Both Sharick and Sanchez were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV was traveling North West in the left lane when it veered off the roadway before rolling multiple times, at which point Sharick was ejected from the SUV.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar