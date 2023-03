LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured after a crash in the 1900 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:33 p.m. Police said one person had serious injuries. Another person had minor injuries.

According to a LBKAlert, the MSF was closed for eastbound traffic from University Avenue to Buddy Holly Avenue.

This is a developing story.