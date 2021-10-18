2 in West Texas make the cut: Texas Monthly’s ‘Top 50 Barbecue Joints List

AUSTIN– After Texas Monthly traveled to Lubbock as part of its “BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition” last week, two West Texas barbecue joints made the cut for the “Top 50 Barbecue Joints List,” according to an article by the Austin publication.

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque, 217 US 62/82 in Wolfforth, was ranked at No. 8, according to Texas Monthly.

The Wolfforth BBQ restaurant opened in 2015, owned by Arnis and Mallory Robbins, the article said. Pitmasters who make the BBQ are Emma Mendoza, Nathan Pier, Arnis Robbins and Joseph Rodriguez.

Before turning to the culinary arts, Arnis and Mallory Robbins ran a landscaping company in Arizona, the article said. But they eventually went from cutting grass to cutting “some of the best meat in the state” when their food truck opened outside Lubbock in 2015.

According to the article, Evie Mae’s serves a more limited menu with longer hours at its newest location inside United Supermarkets on 114th Street and Slide Road in Wolfforth.

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. until it is sold out, Wednesday through Saturday.

Evie Mae’s can be reached at (806) 782-2281.

The second West Texas BBQ joint to make the top 50 list was Rejino Barbeque in Olton. Rejino was ranked No. 17 on the list, the article said.

According to the article, Aaron and Christina Rejino serve quality smoked meats and novel side dishes. According to the article, it is better to pre-order online before 9:00 a.m. the day of, “so your trip to Olton doesn’t end in heartbreak.”

Texas Monthly said by the time its crew arrived at Rejino, the owners were wrapping up for the day. However, crews managed to get brisket “with a perfect bark, juicy smoked chicken and a bounty of well-crafted sides.”

Rejino Barbeque is open from 11:00 a.m. until it sells out, 514 8th Street, in Olton.

The BBQ joint can be reached at (806) 200-0810.

Additionally, Texas Monthly also recognized 50 Honorable Mentions to make a total of top 100 BBQ joints in the state.

Pitforks & Smokerings BBQ, 1808 US-84 in Slaton, made the Honorable Mention List. The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the restaurant’s listed hours.

The Slaton BBQ can be reached at (806) 317-5818.

To see which other Texas BBQ joints made the top 50 list, click HERE to read the full article.