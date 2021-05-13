2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people suffered nonserious injuries after reports of a rollover in West Lubbock Thursday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the West Loop 289 access road and the Marsha Sharp Freeway for reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

A Ford F-150 pickup and a black GMC van were both eastbound on Loop 289 before the pickup collided with the GMC causing it to roll, police said.

According to police, neither person was taken to the hospital.