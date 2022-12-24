LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening.

According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q.

LPD said two people suffered serious injuries. A third person suffered moderate injuries.

Northbound and southbound traffic between the 4400 and 4700 block of Avenue Q was diverted around the crash scene.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally stated there were two people injured in the crash. It was corrected to include a second crash victim with serious injuries.