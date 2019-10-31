2 injured in crash at 19th and Chicago Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were on scene of a crash in Central Lubbock Thursday.

At about 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the crash at 19th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to police.

The image shows what looks to be an airplane, but police said they do know that it is not an airplane.

Police confirmed two people had non life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened or whether anyone was transported to the hospital.

