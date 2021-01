LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in an early morning crash Thursday.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Lubbock Police responded to the 7300 block of I-27 to a single vehicle car crash, according to LPD.

LPD said a car hit a guard rail causing two people to be injured.

Both people were transported to University Medical Center with moderate but non- life threatening injures, LPD said.

