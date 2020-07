LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were left injured following a Friday morning crash.

Around 7:13 a.m. Friday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to 130th Street and Indiana Avenue to reports of a car crash with injuries, according to LPD.

According to scanner traffic, JAWS were called to the scene.

One person suffered minor injuries and another person suffered serious injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.