2 injured in rollover crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries after a rollover crash in North Lubbock Tuesday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the crash on North Interstate 27 near New Deal for reports of a rollover, according to police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed they were assisting to help deter traffic.

JAWS were also called to the scene, with a possible entrapment, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

